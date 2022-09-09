Marilyn Sue Everhart
April 6, 1952 – September 2, 2022
East Wenatchee, WA
Near as her mother can recall, Marilyn Sue Everhart came into the world at 6:04 a.m., April 6, 1952. That precise hour must have been preordained because all her life, Marilyn was on time.
She was born in Richmond, CA, to Herbert and Betty Everhart, the eldest of four children, followed by Mike, Robin, and Wendy. The family moved around the Pacific Northwest before settling in East Wenatchee, WA.
Marilyn is something of a local legend in the valley's music and theater communities, and her decades-long music career began in first grade with piano lessons. Her parents had bid on, and won a piano in an estate sale. Her love for piano grew through the years, and led her to study music and teaching at Northwest Nazarene College, and carried her across the world to Sydney, Australia. She taught music there for two years before returning to the States to be a traveling music teacher shared by Lewis and Clark and Sunnyslope Elementaries. She found a permanent home at Lewis and Clark where she taught for 20 years. She was regarded as encouraging, talented, and firm, but is remembered fondly even by her naughty students.
When her time as a teacher was over, Marilyn couldn't leave education behind. She was inspired by her father's involvement in his carpenter's union, and took a position as the North Central Washington Education Association UniServ Director. She worked tirelessly to advocate for teachers for 21 years, and retired in 2019.
Marilyn's involvement in theater began when a local production at the Benton Street Theater needed a rehearsal pianist. She agreed to join the show, and simply never stopped playing. For 45 years, Marilyn served as rehearsal pianist, band member, director, producer, and music director in district musicals, Music Theatre of Wenatchee productions, and shows at the Numerica Performing Arts Center.
Marilyn was a world traveler, yet the place she loved most was Disneyland. Her first visit to The Happiest Place on Earth was when the tickets still came in coupon books, and on her last trip, she sported a 50th anniversary MagicBand. She shared countless Disney memories with friends and family, and every trip would find her on the railroad train to honor a cherished memory of her father.
The people who knew Marilyn probably knew she was an animal lover, falling for any pup brought home. Or that she loved to decorate the outside of her house with inflatables for every holiday. For as well known as she was in the valley, only her family will remember that she was always in charge of making Russian tea cookies on the annual family Cookie Day. That she ate a spoonful of peanut butter every night before bed. That she delighted in weekend drives to look at how things in the valley were changing, or Christmas lights during the holidays. That she took her nieces and nephews to Walden books to pick out new books, maybe giving sips off her lattes all the while. Or that she would take the bus to the airport with her nephew so they could watch planes come in, and share snacks from the vending machines.
In her final months, Marilyn's affinity for punctuality began to fail her. As the glioblastoma grew in her brain, the clock only confused her. Time no longer made sense, but she still knew she didn't want to be late! She drew her last breath in the comfort of her home as loved ones and family dogs stood vigil. At 12:02, September 2, 2022, she left this world. It was far, far too early for us, but for her it was right on time.
She is survived by her mother, Betty; sisters: Robin and Wendy of Wenatchee, WA. She was preceded in death by her brother, Mike; and her father, Herbert.