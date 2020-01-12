Marion J. Catching
Wenatchee, WA
Marion J. Catching passed peacefully on January 1, 2020. Mom's always had a ready smile and liked to have fun. Mom was strong and hard working raising four children and enjoyed waitress work. In her younger years, Mom loved horses and being outside. In her spare time, she enjoyed music with a swinging beat. Most importantly, Mom loved her family and spending quality time with those she loved. Rest easy, Mom, we will love and miss you greatly.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Catching. She is survived by her children: Steve Catching, Kris Copeland (Harry Copeland), Becky Catching, Jeff Catching (Pam Catching); and her grandchildren: Jared Voelker (Raymi Voelker) and Kele Phillips (Matt Phillips).
At her request, no service will be held.