Marion Louise Jahr
March 10, 1937 - December 29, 2020
Wenatchee, WA
Marion Louise Jahr, 83, of Wenatchee, WA, went home in the arms of her Lord and Savior, on December 29, 2020. Marion was born at Cottage Hospital in Yakima, WA, to parents, Harold A. and Iva M. Giffin Jahr.
Marion attended Monitor Elementary and Leavenworth schools. In 1960, the family moved to Cashmere, WA. Upon her parents' passing, Marion lived in several residences in Wenatchee and East Wenatchee, WA. Then, under the loving card and guidance of her sister, Janet, she lived in senior housing in Smokey Point by Arlington, WA, for over ten years. Marion moved back to Wenatchee and resided at Garden Terrace for several years. Due to health concerns, she moved into Epledalen in Cashmere and on to Regency in Wenatchee for skilled nursing care.
Marion loved cats, her favorite one being "McNugget". She was an avid Seahawk and Mariner fan and could quote each teams members stats and records. Marion had a lifelong love and devotion to sports, which is all she watched on TV. She also had very special lifelong friends of 40 years, who basically adopted Marion into their family, Sharon Stephens and family.
Marion was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Iva Jahr; oldest brother, Robert Jahr; nephew, Dennis Jahr. She is survived by her loving sister and caregiver, Jan Hagenston of Quincy, WA; brothers: Jim (Joan) Jahr of East Wenatchee, WA, and Bill (Karen) Jahr of Wenatchee, WA; sister-in-law, Hazel Jahr; along with many nieces; nephews; and cousins.
Marion had a heart of gold, a cute smile, and a ready giggle so nobody was ever a stranger to her. Due to present circumstances, there will be no service at this time.