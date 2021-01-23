Marjorie Ann Phillips
January 12, 1950 – January 12, 2021
Wenatchee, WA
Marjorie “Marge” Phillips, age 71, passed away at home on her birthday, with all the family at her side, after an extended battle with cancer. She was born January 12, 1950, in Miles City, MT. Marge moved with her family to Wenatchee, WA, at the age of three, graduating from Wenatchee High School, in 1968. That same year, she married Don Phillips. They moved to Everett for two years. She worked various jobs, retiring as co-owner of Maaco in Wenatchee, in 2012.
Marge played slow-pitch league softball in Wenatchee during the 1980’s. She enjoyed crafts, especially with her grandchildren. Marge had a heart for children and was willing to help them in any way she could. She was not a complainer, always putting others ahead of herself. She helped deliver mobile meals, continuing until her health deteriorated. Marge was well known as an avid “Trumper.”
Marge is survived by her husband, Don Phillips of Wenatchee, WA; children: Amy (Troy) Smith of Lake Stevens, WA, Cam (Christy) Phillips of East Wenatchee, WA; siblings: Doni (Arnie) Wheatcroft of East Wenatchee, WA, Berta "Bert” Horst of Lake Stevens, WA, Jon (Karen) Cummings of Wenatchee, WA, Marcia (Eddie) May of Wenatchee, WA, Alan Cummings of Wenatchee, WA; and nine grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Chad and Pearl Cummings.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. You are invited to visit Marge’s Online Tribute at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com where you can write a memory and/or condolence. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.