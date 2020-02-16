Marjorie Cory Schubert
East Wenatchee, WA
Marjorie “Marge” Schubert, 102, passed away February 5, 2020, in East Wenatchee. Marge was the third of six children, born to Hamilton and Nannie McDowell, on July 27, 1917, in Clifton, AZ. She was raised in Texas, New Mexico, and Arizona. She was blessed with two husbands. Her first was Grant Cory, who gave his life during WWII, whose P38 was shot down over France, in June of 1944. Although that marriage lasted less than a year, it did produce a daughter, Mary Ellen Cory. Later, Marge was wed to Eddie Schubert, a friend of Grant’s. That six-year marriage resulted in the birth of a son, John Schubert. Eddie passed away in 1954, after suffering a work-related injury.
Mary Ellen and John had the privilege of having a mother who worked long hours, primarily as a secretary, but performing additional typing jobs during evening hours. Her children relay how “mom” would take them on summer vacations and creating many other memories during those growing years.
Marjorie had more than her share of life’s challenges. Besides losing two husbands, her son, John, lost his fight with cancer at 54. Then her grandson, Thomas, succumbed to cancer at the age of 51. All of her siblings have preceded her in death, except her youngest sister, Naomi Pitts. When you live to 102, you also have many close friends and relatives who you have had to say goodbye to.
Those family members remaining are her daughter, Mary Ellen Cook and her husband, Douglas; her grandchildren : Stephen, Mark (Jennifer); and granddaughter-in-law, Sally; great-grandchildren: Andrew, Caleb, Katie, Grant, and Carrie (John); daughter-in-law, Sue Schubert; grandson, Cory (Megan); and great-grandson, Sidney.
What can be said about Marge? She had close friends everywhere she went. She was consistent in putting others ahead of herself. She didn’t forget those important in her life. So many feel a great loss, a hole in their life, because of her passing. She will be greatly missed and we loved her.
A Gathering of family and friends will take place at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, February 22, 2020, at the Wenatchee Valley Baptist Church, 650 Crawford Ave., located at the corner of Okanogan and Crawford, Wenatchee, WA. Arrangements were assisted by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee, WA.