Marjorie G. Campbell
September 25, 1921 - February 25, 2021
East Wenatchee, WA
Marjorie G. Campbell passed away at East Wenatchee, WA, on February 25, 2021, at the age of 95. Marjorie was born to Richard Paekel and Gertie (Vander Kooi) Paekel on September 25, 1925, in LeMars, IA. She grew up in Orange City, IA. Her father died in a hunting accident, while she was a young child, and her mother remarried.
Marjorie graduated from high school in Orange City in 1943. After high school, she attended National Business College in Sioux City, IA. In 1944, she met Navy Chief Petty Officer John J. "Jack" Campbell, who was serving in the Pacific Theater of World War II, while he was on leave in Sioux City. After completing business college, she worked as a bookkeeper in Sioux City for a while, before moving to Los Angeles, CA, to work as a Western Union teletype operator, and to continue her relationship with Jack. They married in Yuma, AZ, on July 24, 1946. Jack continued serving in the Navy for a time after the end of the war and the couple continued living in Los Angeles, although Jack spent periods away at sea. While in California, in 1947, their daughter, Sharon Faye, was born. After Jack left the Navy, the young family moved to Alton, IA, where Jack worked in construction and Marge was a mother and homemaker. There, in 1958, daughter, Karen Rae, was born.
In 1960, the family moved to Sioux Falls, SD, where Jack worked as a meat cutter at John Morrell & Company, until his retirement. Marge and Jack were highly active socially during their years in Sioux Falls, including bowling in various bowling leagues and as members of the Sioux Falls Elks Lodge. In addition to being a homemaker, Marge was a caregiver for Jack's mother, Winnie Campbell, whose severe diabetes left her nearly blind. Later, she was Jack's caregiver as he battled cancer for many years. Following Jack's death, in 1995, Marge moved to Othello, WA, in 1998, to live near daughter, Sharon. She continued to be socially active in Othello, taking up quilting as yet another activity. In 2008, she followed Sharon in moving to Wenatchee, WA.
Marge was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Sioux Falls and while living in Washington, attended Othello First Presbyterian Church, and then Saddlerock Presbyterian Church in Wenatchee.
Marge was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Harold Paekel; and sister, Helen Dehner. Marge is survived by daughters: Sharon Erickson and Karen Nicholson, and sons-in-law, Richard Erickson and David Nicholson; two grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
A Funeral Service will be held 1:30 p.m., with family present, beginning at 11:00 a.m., on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Miller Funeral Home, 507 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls, SD, followed by burial at Woodlawn Cemetery in Sioux Falls. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations in Marge's name can be made to Central Washington Hospital Hospice, at www.confluencehealthfoundation.org, 518 North Chelan Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801, (509) 436-6275 or Serve Wenatchee Valley, at www.servewenatchee.org, 12 North Orondo Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801, (509) 663-4673.