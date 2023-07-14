Mark A. Cunningham

Mark Alan Cunningham was born to Don and Alice Cunningham on September 21, 1951, in Longmont, CO. He grew up across the country, dependent on Don's duty station with the U.S. Air Force. He graduated from the University of Colorado, where he received his illuminating Engineering degree. He then moved to California to work for Pacific Gas & Electric Company. When he transferred to Fresno,CA he met Elizabeth Laben, in a grocery store. They were married on June 10, 1978.
After living and working in the Bay Area, Mark and Liz settled in Bakersfield, CA, where he continued with PG&E. Their son, Nathan, was born in 1987, and their daughter, Rachel, was born in 1990. Mark was active with Habitat for Humanity, the Boy Scouts, Northminister Prebysterian Church, Living Water World Missions, Saddlerock Evangelical Prebysterian Church.
Mark was preceded in death by his father, Don. He is survived by wife, Liz; son, Nathan; daughter, Rachel Evey; mother, Alice; sister, Sandy Sweeney (Michael); and sister, Teri Cunningham. He also had many extended family members that meant a great deal to him.
To honor Mark, the family requests memorial gifts to Living Water World Missions (www.livingwaterworldmissions.org) or the Global Mission fund at Saddlerock Evagelical Prebysterian Church (www.saddlerockpc.org)
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, September 9, 2023, at Saddlerock Evangelical Prebysterian Church, 1400 S. Miller St., Wenatchee, WA. Arrangements are in the care of Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
