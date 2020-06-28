Mark A. Gunderson
East Wenatchee, WA
Mark A. Gunderson went to be with the Lord on Thursday night, June 11, 2020. He was 55 years old and working in Brewster, WA, at Gebbers farms. He was born to Jack and Ruby Gunderson on October 31, 1964, in Spokane, WA. Mark spent a short time as a child in Post Falls, ID, then moved to Leavenworth, WA, where he grew up and attended Cascade High school.
After school, he worked in logging with his step-father, Nyal Avery. Mark also worked with Mt. Skyliners and H&D Logging. He started his own roofing and logging company, G & V Contractors with his ex-wife, Angie Gunderson, and business partner, Kenny Vandegraft, which they operated for ten years. After logging diminished, Mark worked at Bethlehem Construction, and then later, at Gebbers Farms, where he had been working the last 14 years.
Mark's hobbies included hunting, snowmobiling, motorcycling, shooting, trips to Alaska, and hanging out with all his close buddies. He was also a Sunday School teacher and adored his church kids. His generous spirit led him to open his home to many relatives and friends, to live with him as needed. He will be deeply missed.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Ruby and Jack Gunderson; and siblings: Jack, Timothy, Susie, Danny, and Carla. He is survived by his wife, Amy Erickson; and step-son, Charles Snyder. Mark is also survived by his siblings: Helen, Tina, and David Gunderson: and step-father, Nyal Avery.
There will be no funeral service at this time.