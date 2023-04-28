Mark Alan Jewell, devoted father, papa, and husband, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in East Wenatchee, WA. He was 62 years old.
Mark was born in Ephrata, WA, to Charlie and Jean Jewell. He attended Eastmont High School, graduating in 1979. He went on to serve in the U.S. Army for several years before returning to the Wenatchee Valley and having a 35-year distinguished career working for Cintas (formerly Crystal Linen).
Mark will always be remembered for his infectious smile and kindness. His generosity knew no bounds, always willing to help anyone out and put others before himself. He loved golf, the outdoors, and most of all his family. One of his greatest joys in life was being the best father to his children and the world's greatest papa to his five grandchildren.
Mark is survived by his wife, Kellie; mother, Jean Jewell; sisters: Jill (David) Shanda, Joanne (Dave) Johanson, son, Blaise (Octavia) Jewell, daughter, McKenna (Theo) Woodard; grandchildren: Jaxson, Elli, Haddie, Blaise, Jr. and Beckett. He was preceded in death by his father, Charlie Jewell.
A Celebration of Life is planned for Sunday, May 7, 2023, at 1:00 p.m., at the American Legion, 208 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA 98801. You are hereby invited to view his website at www.heritagememorialchapel.com and leave a memory. Arrangements assisted by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.
