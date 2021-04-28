Mark Albert Lance
June 29, 1949 - April 15, 2021
Leavenworth, WA
Mark Albert Lance, 71, passed away peacefully surrounded by his beloved wife, Sylvia, and children, at their home in Leavenworth, WA, on Thursday, April 15, 2021.
Mark was a legendary joke teller, always quick witted with a sly twinkle in his eye. His laughter and smile were infectious and brought such a simple joy to all who knew him. He was strong, determined, and worked tirelessly as a carpenter, most of his life. His well-deserved retirement years were spent with the love of his life, Sylvia, on the family farm tending to a lovely rental cottage, bountiful garden, and earning the title “The Animal Whisperer” as the wildlife visited him each evening for dinner. A lover of nature, Mark found prayerful peace and solace fishing, hiking, and gardening. Above all, Mark was a believer and disciple of the Lord Jesus Christ, with whom he now has eternal rest. He is loved, he is missed, he is remembered, he is treasured.
He was son of the late James E. and Clara Florence Lance; beloved father of Alysia Stauffer (Kevin), Sarah Lance, Luke Lance (Anna), and Micah Lance (Brandy); adored grandfather of Myah, Avrie, Lane, Joshua, James, Amelia, Aiden, Elijah, Maria, Kyah, Hayden, and Silus; brother of the late Curt Lance; survived by his dear sisters: Judy, Mary, Leslie, and Tami; loved son-in-law; uncle; cousin; and friend to many.
