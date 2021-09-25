Mark C. Adams

Mark Christopher Adams was born on August 9, 1978, in Honolulu, HI, to Nancy (Harrington) Adams and Tom Adams. He passed away on September 19, 2021, in Wenatchee, WA.
He attended Everett High School and earned an associates degree in IT from Wenatchee Valley College. He graduated from Divers Institute of Technology in Seattle, WA, as a commercial diver and earned his underwater welding certification from Hydroweld USA in Miami, FL. He worked as a professional commercial diver for several years. He achieved Journeyman status with the Seattle Steamfitter/Pipefitter Union in September of 2021, following a five-year apprenticeship.
Mark married Crystal Morrow in March of 2007, in Yakima, WA. With Crystal and her young daughter, Jaden Roy, they made their home in Wenatchee. In May of 2008, they welcomed a son, Lucas Christopher Adams.
He enjoyed diving, hunting, working out, playing the guitar, and spending time with his son target shooting and teaching him gun safety.
Mark was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Jack and Pat Harrington; paternal grandparents, Mark and Anna Adams; and aunt, Peggy (Harrington) Mooney. He is survived by his wife, Crystal Adams; son, Lucas Adams; step-daughter, Jaden Roy; mother and stepfather, Nancy and Tim McMinn; father, Tom Adams; brother, Nathan (Nancy) Adams; aunts: Fran (Wade) Leitch, Joanie (Marcus) Smith, and Margaret Ann Adams; uncle, John (Kerry) Harrington; numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews; step-grandmother, Mary McMinn: step-uncles: Mike Culich and Patrick McMinn; and step-siblings: Carla Cardoza, Keith (Sherry) McMinn, and Adam McMinn.
In lieu of flowers, please help us build a college fund for Mark's son. Donations may be made to the account of Lucas C. Adams, % Numerica Credit Union, 812 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801.
A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Friday, October 8, 2021, at Wenatchee City Cemetery, 1804 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, WA. Masks are required by the City. Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
