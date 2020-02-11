Mark R. Mills
Wenatchee, WA
Mark R. Mills passed away February 3, 2020, with cancer. He was born September 9, 1955, to George and Betty Mills in Wenatchee. After living in Wenatchee and East Wenatchee, WA, all his life, he had spent the past ten years working as a crane operator in Seattle, WA, and Bellevue, WA, area with the local 302 Operating Engineers Union.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters: Georgina and Helena. His survivors include his wife, Leona, of 38 years; daughters: Melanie, Tiffany, and Stephanie; son, Tyson; grandchildren: Casey, Libbie, Ethan, and Chloe.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., at Rock Island Baptist Church, 180 Rock Island Rd., East Wenatchee, WA, followed by a potluck. Arrangements were assisted by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee, WA.