Marla Nicholson Butterfield
March 28, 1952 - November 15, 2020
Wenatchee, WA
Marla Nicholson Butterfield was born on March 28, 1952, to Lyle and Millie Nicholson. She grew up in East Wenatchee, WA, and lived in the Wenatchee area for most of her life. She attended Eastmont schools, graduating from Eastmont High School, in 1970.
Always a lover of animals, as a young person, Marla was especially fond of horses. She was famous in the neighborhood for sneaking down the street to the neighbor's pasture and hopping on his horses, when they grazed near the fence. Over time, Dad converted the land behind our house to pasture and Marla had her own horses, Ginger and Sugarfoot. Marla participated in Appleatchee Riders and tried her hand at barrel racing. She was also a talented pianist.
Marla's special friend, Bob Gill, provided an extraordinary level of support and care for Marla over the past several years, as she struggled with a variety of serious health issues. Special thanks should also go out to the many kind friends she made at Garden Terrace in Wenatchee, WA, during this time.
Marla was preceded in death by her parents; and by older brother, Mark. She is survived by her brother, Mike, his wife, Danielle, and their family.
A private Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.