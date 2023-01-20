Marlene (Corcoran) Gates
November 16, 1949 – December 16, 2022
To plant a tree in memory of Marlene Gates as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Marlene (Corcoran) Gates
November 16, 1949 – December 16, 2022
Marlene passed away on December 16, 2022, at the age of 73, shortly after being diagnosed with Stage 4, Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma.
She was born in Minneapolis, MN, to Bill and Rachel Haugen, on November 16, 1949. The family moved to Washington State when she was a toddler. She grew up in a large family of six sisters, and one brother. During her school years, Marlene was known by the last name Corcoran. She graduated from Peshastin-Dryden High School in 1968, and married Nick Babcock, shortly before joining him in Okinawa, Japan, where he was stationed.
Upon returning to Washington, Nick and Marlene's marriage ended and she went to work at Simpson Lumber Headquarters in Seattle, WA. While later joining the team at Abam Engineering, in the Federal Way, WA, area, Marlene met and later married Stan Jones. During this busy time in Marlene's life, she managed to earn her AA degree and became a Certified Addiction Counselor. When Stan and Marlene's marriage ended, she met and married Michael Gates from Lompoc, CA. After Mike's death, Marlene later reconnected with Stan Jones.
Marlene loved her two fur babies, shopping, camping, boating, bowling, gardening, entertaining, playing card games and cooking with all the latest kitchen cookware. She also loved having a fun time with her friends and family and was the life of the party on any occasion.
Marlene is survived by her partner, Stan Jones, and his son, Daniel Jones; brother, Bill Haugen; sisters: Gale Haugen, Karen Haugen, Pam Wilson, Pauline Rodriguez, and Doreen Thompson; her best friend, Jen Soderstrom; and her fur babies, Buddy and Maggie. She was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents; father, Bill Haugen; mother, Rachel Pearson; sister, Vicki Bradley; and husband, Mike Gates.
A Celebration of Marlene's Life will be held Saturday, January 28, 2023, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., at the HENRY BUILDING, 120 Cottage Ave., Cashmere, WA. Donations can be made to your local Animal Shelter or favorite charity.
Contact the in Memoriam department
memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com
(509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.