Marlene D. King Agens
East Wenatchee, WA
Marlene D. King Agens, 82, passed away peacefully at home on October 3, 2021, with her beloved husband, Elmer, family, and friends surrounding her. Marlene was born July 9, 1939, in Helena, MT, to Hubert R. and Edna Pearl King. Her step-father, Victor J. King was a strong, significant, loving support throughout her life.
Marlene grew up in Oakland, CA, attending and graduating high school through the local school district. She continued her education as an adult, graduating from Wenatchee Valley College, becoming a proud and respected registered nurse at Central Washington Hospital. She especially valued caring for children and made a strong impact on the children she cared for, and their families lives.
The priority, focus, and time in her life was building a home, family, and faith, with her husband of 54 years, Elmer Richard (93) and together, raising their sons: William Richard and Victor Paul.
Following her marriage to enlisted U.S. Navy Serviceman, Elmer, in 1967, she followed him to stations in Green Bay, WI, Philadelphia, PA, and Norfolk, VA. Upon his retirement in 1974, they relocated, and set down roots in East Wenatchee, WA, and Orondo, WA.
Marlene lived her entire life guided by an unwavering foundation in faith. Raised as a Pastor's daughter, her beliefs and actions were not limited by denomination. The cornerstone teachings of the Bible were her guideposts. She was active in The First Assembly of God and Bethel Baptist Church, while living in Wenatchee. She was a loyal and loving friend, with great respect and gratitude for the leaders and followers of her faith. She found great comfort and companionship in the fellowship provided by her congregation members.
Marlene was known for her no-nonsense approach to life, her quick wit, sharp sense of humor, and unparalleled determination. She was also creative, thoughtful and talented: quilting, sewing, crocheting. As a hard-working homemaker, she gardened, canned, cooked, and baked, with a God given mastery.
Marlene will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her, including her friends and family. Her lifelong partner, companion, soul mate, Elmer mourns her loss deeply, but is comforted by her memory and the support and care of his family.
Marlene D. King Agens is survived by her husband, Elmer; son, William R. Agens and wife, Debby Hambrick Agens; son, Victor Agens of Bellingham, WA; grandson, Michael Fox of Bellingham, WA; and granddaughter, Amanda N. Agens Hunt and husband, Nick, and their sons, her adored great-grandchildren, Rylan and Mason of Chelan, WA.
A Graveside Service in her memory will be held on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., at Evergreen Memorial Park & Mausoleum, 1301 10th St. NE, East Wenatchee, WA. All those that were touched by Marlene’s life are invited to attend.