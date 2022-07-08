Marlene Kay (Gormley) Drouin

Marlene Gormley was born in Waterville, WA. Her family moved to East Wenatchee, WA, when she was nine. She lived most of her life in Douglas County. Marlene's elementary and middle school attendence was spent in East Wenatchee and then on to Wenatchee High School, as a bridge walker (pipeline bridge over the Columbia River), graduating in 1954.
She started her career in banking in high school and retired from Central Washington Bank in 1995. Marlene made sure to keep in touch with classmates and enjoyed reunion planning. She also worked with friends doing estate sales. She had enjoyed her trips to the Oregon Coast, Reno, NV, and the Tri-Cities, WA.
Marlene is survived by step-daughter, Linda (Terry) Hinton; and several nieces; nephews; and cousins. She was preceded in death by parents, Myron and Irene Gormley; brother, Jerlad Gormley; and sister-in-law, Marlyne; and husbands: David Thomsen, Dick Merrill, and Joseph Drouin.
The family would like to thank Fieldstone and Hospice for taking care of Miss Marlene, “The Lady in Purple”.
There will be no services, per Marlene's request. Memorial donations in her name are suggested to Hospice. Arrangements under the direction of Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
