Marlene M. Spurgeon
April 12, 1936 – August 11, 2022
Shoreline, WA
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Marlene M. Spurgeon, 86, passed away peacefully and into the arms of Jesus in the early morning hours of August 11, 2022 at her home in Shoreline, WA after an 18 month battle with cancer. She was born April 12, 1936 in Yakima, WA to Lawrence and Anna Marie (Duchscher) Rink. She was one of five children.
Marlene married the love of her life, Carrol D. Spurgeon, on September 6, 1958 in Seattle. They made their first home in Bellevue and adopted two children: Cynthia and Michael. In 1968, the family moved to the Stevens Pass area, where Carrol and Marlene purchased and restored an old resort which consisted of eight small cabins and a lodge. They converted it into a grocery store and rental cabins called Nason Ridge Grocery & Lodging. This was during the Tyee logging era. Together they operated those businesses until a few years later when they moved to Leavenworth where they owned and operated the Hansel and Gretel Grocery on Front St.
Around 1975, they moved to Wenatchee where she and Carrol raised their children and spent the remainder of their married life together. They loved to travel, go camping, spend time with friends and family, and explore nature. Marlene was an avid mushroom hunter and would spend hours in the woods identifying and harvesting them. She loved to garden, knit, sew, cook and bake. A true home-maker in every sense.
Her journey of faith began in 1978, when she devoted her life to the Lord. That same year she began Operation Blessing, which along with local churches, collected and gave food, clothing and household items to people in need. In 1984 she and Carrol purchased and restored an old house in Wenatchee and opened the Philadelphia House, a non-profit Christian thrift store which was dedicated to helping people in need in the community. With the support of family and other community members, Marlene operated the Philadelphia House until they sold the business in 1995. She never drew a regular salary, instead putting the majority of proceeds back into the non-profit's endeavors which included helping people with utility bills, medicine, medical and dental needs, as well as providing Bibles, furniture, baby items, clothing and food to anyone who asked.
After the death of her husband in 1997, she returned to the Seattle area to be near her children. She later reunited with an old high school friend, Frank Domish, whom she ultimately cared for until his passing in 2013.
Marlene's love of the Lord and her compassion for people was strong. She had a very giving nature and her strength of character was evident to everyone who met her. An earthly angel. Darcy always joked that she had to schedule lunch appointments with her ten days in advance because Marlene's schedule was so full with Bible studies and outings with friends. The numerous phone calls and visits we received at her apartment in the weeks after her passing showed just how much she was loved by her friends and family. She will be greatly missed.
Marlene is survived by her brothers: Richard (Elaine) Rink of Yakima, WA, and Don Rink of Arizona; sister, Joni Rink of New Mexico; son, Michael (Darcy Deardorff) Spurgeon of Renton, WA; daughter, Cynthia (Thom) Kollasch of Port Orchard, WA; grandchildren: Chris (Carmel) Brewer, Joshua Spurgeon, Jacob Spurgeon, Jamie Spurgeon, Jodi Spurgeon; step-grandchildren: Tyler Stevens and Chelsea (Stefen) Morris; great-granddaughters: Rosie Morris and Austen Brewer; and numerous cousins; nieces; and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Carrol; sister, Judy (Terry) Adams; and her grandson, Steven Brewer.
Marlene wil be interred with Carrol at Tahoma National Cemetery at a later date. She requested no funeral services, however once a date has been set for interment, family and friends will be notified and are welcome to join us at the Cemetery for a brief informal memorial to share memories and celebrate her life. Memorial donations may be made to Mary's Place, P.O. Box 1711, Seattle, WA, 98111-1711.
Our heartfelt thanks go to Evergreen Hospice nurse, Sam, and social worker, Lois, who helped Mom live the last months of her life on her own terms. She was fiercely independent and their care for her helped keep her active and comfortable for more than a year.
Mike and Darcy would also like to extend our deepest gratitude to Marlene's dear friend and sister in Christ, Patti Whitmarsh, for helping us care for her during the last days when around the clock care became necessary. Patti took the night shift so we could get some rest. We are forever grateful and blessed to call her our friend.