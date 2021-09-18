Marlene Myrtle (Riggs) Raney

She was tiny in stature with a big heart that could lighten up any gloomy day. Marlene touched all of our lives not like a boulder crashing down a hill but as gentle as the fleeting touch of a beautiful butterfly’s wings passing through our lives.
A loving wife, mother, and sister, Marlene was kind hearted, loving all of god’s creatures big and small. Especially the baby animals which seemed to gravitate towards her no matter where she was. Marlene was born in Wenatchee, WA, at St. Anthony’s Hospital on August 10, 1944, to Emma Jean and Amos Aaron Riggs.
Marlene grew up with her brothers, David and Dick, and twins, Lance and Lancene. She went to school in Wenatchee and attended Pioneer Junior High School, in Wenatchee, until her dad got a job working on John Day Dam and moved the family to Rufus, OR.
Marlene did not realize she had met the love of her life, Rudy Raney, until she had moved to Rufus. Missing him greatly, she moved back to Wenatchee to be with him. They were married October 23, 1965, in Wenatchee. Rudy obtained his Bachelors of Science degree at Central Washington State University in Ellensburg, WA, and shortly thereafter, enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. Rudy was stationed at McCord Air Force Base in Tacoma, WA, when they were blessed with the birth of their son, Shane, in December of 1966. As with all parents, their children become the center of their universe, and with Shane this was no exception. With the love and encouragement from his mother and father, Shane has grown into a very successful man and a leader in his field.
Marlene lived a very quiet life with her little family, never wanting to interfere, always supportive, and always with a smile. She will always be forever in our hearts. For all of us Marlene is now a star that shines above us during our darkest nights. 
