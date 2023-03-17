Marlys Parsons
October 3, 1931 – March 11, 2023
Marlys Parsons
October 3, 1931 – March 11, 2023
Wenatchee, WA
Marlys Parsons passed away peacefully on March 11, 2023. She is the daughter of Barney and Vicki Telford, and was born in Opheim, MT, on October 3, 1931, the tenth in a family of 13 children. She grew up there until, at the age of 12, the family moved to Plain, WA, where she attended school in Leavenworth.
After graduating high school, Marlys worked for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Eventually, she met Ben Parsons and married him in August of 1952. He was the love of her life and together, they raised their three children in Bridgeport, WA. They had a good life filled with many friends and activities. Growing apples was their life's work and serving their church and community was a way of life for both of them. Mom was active in the Lake Woods Women's Golf Club, the Douglas County Elections Board, and the Red Cross; helping families get information on loved ones serving in Vietnam. She later volunteered at Cancer Care House in Wenatchee.
Ben died in 1993, and a year later, Marlys moved to Wenatchee, WA, where she lived happily surrounded by many of her siblings and family gatherings. Mom was always true to what she believed, always supportive of those she loved, always faithful to her Lord. She believed in serving others, was a great friend, a life-long Republican, and a proud American. She always expressed her gratitude for the many blessings she received.
Marlys is survived by her children: Paula (Jan) Gregersen, Rod (Cheryl) Parsons, Brian (Anita) Parsons; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren; two sisters: Marilyn Crollard and Delta Wood; and brother, Jim Telford; brothers-in-law: Ted Parsons and Tom Dark; and sister-in-law, Sonja Parsons; and MANY nieces, nephews and friends.
Memorial Service will be held on Friday, March 24, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., at First United Methodist Church, 941 Washington St., Wenatchee, WA. Burial will be Friday, March 24, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. in Bridgeport, WA. Donations in memory of Marlys may be made to First United Methodist Church, Wenatchee, WA, or to Cancer Care House, Wenatche, WA.
Arrangements by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.
