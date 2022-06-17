Marquita “Keta” M. Hopper, 75, a resident of Leavenworth, WA, for the past 31 years, passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, due to health conditions, in Seattle, WA, at the Swedish First Hill Medical Center. She was born June 2, 1947, in Wenatchee, WA, at St. Anthony's Hospital to Marcus and Mildred Marcson. The family lived in Carlton, WA, throughout her childhood. Marquita continued to live in the Methow Valley most of her adult life while raising her three children. She married Duane Dewey Hopper on July 24, 1985, in Coeur d'Alene, ID. Marquita owned and ran her own business called “Bag It USA” before retiring and moving with her husband to Leavenworth, in 1991, where she spent the remainder of her life.
Marquita is survived by her three children: Maria Sutton-Martin and her husband, Dennis Martin of Graham, TX, Michael Sutton and his wife, Michelle Sutton of Leavenworth, WA, Marlene Sutton of Leavenworth, WA; brother, Mike Marcuson of Burnaby, BC; 15 grandchildren; and 35 great-grandchildren. Marquita was preceded in death by her husband, Duane; both of her parents, Marcus and Mildred; and her youngest sister, Marvel.
A Celebration of Life for Marquita will be conducted on June 25, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., at the Twisp Valley Grange, 344 W 2nd Ave., Twisp, WA, 98856. This will be a potluck event. Please join us in celebrating her memory.
