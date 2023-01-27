Martha Jean (Fulton) Fitting
Febuary 10, 1943 – January 15, 2023
Wenatchee, WA
Martha Jean took her last breath on Sunday, January 15, 2023....peacefully. After enduring the long goodbye disease, Alzheimer's, for longer than anyone thought she could or would. Married to Dan Fitting in her 30's, they took on the journey of helping raise each other's children, and shared a full and happy life together.
They were clearly the love of each other's lives......anyone could see that. And, as we slowly lost pieces of Marty to her disease, we watched Dan's heart break. He was the human that anchored her memories as long as possible. Dan will say the Martha he got to come home to every day, was the Martha we all got; a kind and gentle hearted wife, mom, grammy, sister, and friend. Who also had a sense of humor that blossomed and grew, even more so after she met Dan.
She had the cutest and most infectious laugh, and was not at all self-conscious about laughing at herself as well..... i.e. when in her earlier years, we would come home from school and could smell home-made cookies she had baked (and then eaten), hence there were none or at least very few to be had by anyone else. And even in the later years, with not being able to quite remember relations, how she could have possibly given birth to three children, or even what she liked to eat or not eat. She could laugh, and make us laugh.
After moving through the world so sweetly and quietly for almost 80 years, it was surprising to notice how the world felt even quieter without her with us. But behind that quiet voice, she possessed a courage and strength to listen to and honor her own conscience, without making you feel like she was judging you for landing somewhere different. There are so many sweet facets to her but if we start with stories, we will have to rent a page in the paper. So....we will keep it to how we would all unilaterally describe Marty; whether she was your family, your friend, you met her at a bakery, or she knocked on your door, gently trying to share her faith.
At a very young age, Marty discovered she had an innate desire to learn about her creator, and found so much delight in trying to please Him. It gave her life so much meaning and became the true North of her compass. Happy to become Catholic so she could marry her first husband in the church he was raised in, she later chose to become one of Jehovah's Witnesses. There is a beautiful principle in the scriptures that encompasses how she lived, it is in Matthew 6:1-3. There we are warned not to practice our good deeds publicly, with a desire to be admired. Rather, "when you do a kindness to someone, do it secretly ~ and your Father who knows all secrets will reward you". That is how our Martha truly lived. She was a wonderful listener......and if you shared something with her, you never had to wonder if she would keep it confidential.
She had a lovely singing voice, and boy did she love to sing. Whether it be songs of worship, or Broadway tunes. She also played the piano, which brings back wonderful memories of sing-a-longs at the old 62nd Ave., Mercer Island house. In her own written words from years ago, she said she had a soft speaking voice and a loud singing voice.
As someone familiar with her battle with Alzheimer's said, we know you have lost her more than once. When she could no longer tell us how she felt or what she thought, we all wished we had asked more, learned more, and shared more with her. Rest sweet Marty.....You passed with a strong faith and a beautiful hope, and we know that brought you comfort as it does us. You were so loved....we hope you knew that. We all loved being loved by you.
Martha Jean is survived by her husband, Daniel C. Fitting; her sister, Marj Snyder; son, Dale Yerabek and family; son, Timothy Fitting; daughter, Karie Malia Oswalt and family; daughter, Kristi Michelle Riblett and family; daughter, Rebecca Fitting and family; daughter, Cami Mahan and Family.
Memorial Service to be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, located at 18 38th St. NE, East Wenatchee, WA, 98802, at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 11, 2023. Good night Martha Jean ~ Dan's beautiful wife, our kind mommie, sweet grammy, sister, and friend.