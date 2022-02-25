Martin Fred Roys passed away at his home in Monitor, WA, on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. Martin was a husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother. He was born in Wenatchee, WA, on June 4, 1935, to Marion and Ruth M. Roys. Martin married Carol Anne Cox on April 16, 1960. He attended local schools and graduated from Wenatchee Valley College.
He grew up in Monitor, WA, on the family ranch where he farmed apples and pears. He soon became a horticulturist and served the whole Wenatchee Valley and the Columbia Basin with his knowledge. He worked for Washinton State University's Tree Fruit Research and Extension Center, Northwest Wholesale, Wenoka, Phillippi's Fruit, Dovex Fruit Company, and was on the Pear Bureau Northwest Board until he retired.
In his retirement, he was on the Chelan County Pest Board and was a Crop Insurance Adjuster. An avid gardener, he shared the wealth around the community. He was an active outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and hunting and always had a pair of black and yellow labs. He sang in the Wenatchee Apollo Club, was one of many major proponents for Family Planning of North Central Washington, was involved in Kiwanis and Ducks Unlimited and Trout Unlimited. He was a member of the Chelan County Fair Board for many years and was a valued member of the Monitor United Methodist Church.
Martin is survived by his wife, Carol Anne; children: Fred Roys of Monitor, WA, Ruth (Dan) Parcell of Sequim, WA, and Mary (Steve) Cowan of Peshastin, WA; sister, Sally (Bob) Adams of Dixon, CA; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marion and Ruth M. Roys of Monitor, WA.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to be decided. Please go to www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com, to see Martin's online tribute and share a memory or leave your condolences.
To plant a tree in memory of Martin Roys as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.