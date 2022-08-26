Martin “Marty” David Fox
June 24, 1959 - June 28, 2022
Manson, WA
In loving memory of Martin David Fox, who passed away as a result of a tragic car/motorcycle accident near Bend, OR, on June 28, 2022. Martin David Fox was born to Kenneth and Karen (Kelso) Fox on June 24, 1959, in Burien, WA, before the family moved to Lake Tapps, WA, where he graduated from Sumner High School in 1978.
Marty entered service to his country through the United States National Guard and was honorably discharged in 1983. He married Peggy Gossett September 6, 1980, and they were blessed by Joshua, Tyler, and Jessica. Peggy fought a long battle with breast cancer and passed away in 2010. Marty loved Peggy well! Marty worked for Boeing for 38 years in Quality Assurance, before retiring in 2017.
Marty married Susan (Miller) Stuivenga of Spokane, WA, on June 16, 2017, and settled in Manson, WA, joining the large family of North Shore Bible Church, ably volunteering in many aspects of the church. Marty was "Mr. Fix-it"; always available to help someone else with a home project.
Five years of adventure, including sky-jumping out of an airplane; spelunking in Caribbean caves; hiking Europe; crewing on a sailboat in Belizean waters; riding their Honda Gold Wing for miles, and driving their motorhome across the nation visiting members of both family and friends. Their final adventure was planning and helping in the construction of their new home in Manson.
He is survived by Susan Fox, of the home; three brothers: Mike Fox (Odette) of Virginia, Leland Fox of Englewood, WA, Kevin Fox of Omak, WA; his children: Joshua (Jen) Fox, Tyler Fox and Jessica Fox, Jacob Stuivenga, Ashley (Karl Riel), and Katrina (Ben) Krupla; grandchildren: Rose and Ruby Fox, Riah Fox, Ember Fox, Kassandra Riel, Kenneth Riel, Kash Riel, and Holly Krupla.
Marty loved his grandchildren fully - playing and entertaining them with endless story books and games and silly songs. The world will be an emptier place without his bright, shining smile and warm heart. Good memories are left with those who knew and loved him.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a GoFundMe.com Ember Fox Fund, in memory of Marty. The account was set up for his granddaughter, ten-month-old Ember, born with Spina Bifida.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at 3:00 p.m., at Manson's North Shore Bible Church, 123 Wapato Point Parkway, Manson, WA. Heavy hors d'oeuvres will be served following the ceremony at the church. Arrangements made under the care of the Women of North Shore Bible Church.