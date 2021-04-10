Martin Paul Rice
Dryden, WA
Martin Paul Rice, born on May 29, 1966, in Everett, WA, passed away at his home in Dryden, WA, on April 1, 2021. Marty attended Cashmere Schools, graduating class of 1984. He was a member of the school band, baseball team, and track team. Marty enlisted in the Army National Guard, after his senior year of high school, becoming as he called it a "weekend warrior"; serving in the National Guard for 12 years. His training took him to Fort Benning, GA, and as far as South Korea.
After graduating high school, Marty worked for Blue Star Growers for over 20 years. Later, he worked for Wenatchee Quality Welding, and ended his working years at the Bluebird warehouse in Peshastin. He quit working for health reasons, and had battled various health issues, until his death. Marty loved playing guitar with family and friends, fishing, and watching all manner of sporting events. He was a member of the Wenatchee Valley Softball League for many years, as his team pitcher. Additionally, Marty was also a member of the Club Crow pool and dart leagues.
He was preceded in death by his father, Johnie F. Rice; both sets of grandparents; and various aunts and uncles. He is survived by his mother, Florence J. "Flo" Rice of Cashmere, WA; brothers and sisters: Gary, Kenneth, Cathy, Brenda, and Tim, and their families.
The family plans a Celebration of Life memorial service to be held on May 28, 2021. Time and place to be determined.
Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA, is assisting the family with arrangements.