Martin Ray Shaw
July 26, 1941 - February 17, 2021
Wenatchee, WA
Martin Ray Shaw was born on July 26, 1941, in Tonasket, WA. His early years were spent in the hills of Molson, WA, appreciating nature, the home place farm, hunting, and fishing with family. Marty's love for flying started at age 15 and became his career and recreation. He served in the U.S. Army, including tours in Germany, Peru, and Vietnam. He was a decorated 1st Cav Division helicopter pilot, receiving a Bronze Star and a Distinguished Flying Cross. He married Gigi Gault, in 1972, and had two daughters. He later, remarried Darlene Sooter and they owned and operated, The Crop Duster in Ephrata, WA. Life included many camping, hunting, and fishing trips utilizing his Cessna 180. Building two homes, cooking, and a countless array of projects, were enjoyable activities for him.
The family appreciates the staff of Blossom Valley/Creek for their end of life care. Marty died with his daughters by his side.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil and Bonnie; brothers: Donald and John, all of Oroville, WA. Marty is survived by his daughters: Gina of Wenatchee, WA, and Molly (James) of Seattle, WA; brothers: David (Ellen) of Colville, WA and Blair (Janice) of Bainbridge Island, WA; nieces; nephews; grandchildren; and many dear friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 17, 2021, from 12:00-2:00 p.m., at the Grange Hall, 520 Molson Rd., Oroville, WA.