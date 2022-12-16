Martin “Scot” Lee Rennie
September 25, 1945 – December 11, 2022
To plant a tree in memory of Martin Rennie as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Martin “Scot” Lee Rennie
September 25, 1945 – December 11, 2022
Wenatchee, WA
Martin “Scot” Lee Rennie, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, passed away on December 11, 2022, surrounded by his children.
Scot was born to Margaret and Martin Rennie on September 25, 1945, in Yakima, WA The oldest of five children on the family farm, he grew up appreciating the value of hard work and family. Scot graduated from West Valley High School and Washington State University before serving in the Navy.
Scot married Roberta Neves on April 8, 1972, in Ellensburg, WA, and they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this year. They enjoyed the outdoors together and their trips to the Oregon Coast. Scot worked in the agricultural business all his life; beginning as a produce inspector for A&P Grocery. He worked most of his career for Leffingwell and Uniroyal Chemical as a sales representative, creating some lifelong friendships.
Scot enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, gardening, and cooking. In general, anything that would get dirt on his boots and jeans. He was proud of his family and treasured his role as grandpa to Elsie and Mackinlee. He will be dearly missed by his family.
He is survived by his wife, Roberta; son, David (Shayne); and daughter, Janelle; two granddaughters: Elsie and Mackinlee Rennie; and four siblings: Jane Tucker, John Rennie, Susan Barrett, and Ann Hicks. He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family would like to thank the staff at Colonial Vista Rehabilitation Center for the compassionate care they provided for Scot during his illness.
A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at Saddlerock Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 1400 S Miller St., Wenatchee, WA, 98801. Please express your thoughts and memories on our online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements are by Jones & Jones Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.
