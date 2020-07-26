Marvin Eugene Pepple
Chelan, WA
Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Marvin Eugene Pepple, 86, of Chelan, WA, died Saturday, July 18, 2020. Marvin was born on January 8, 1934, in Epping, ND, to the late Chester and Helen Pepple. Later, Marvin moved with his family to Wenatchee, WA. In junior high, Marvin moved to Chelan, WA, where he met the love of his life, Ann Pepple (Ryan). They spent 68 amazing years together, raising their family in the valley.
Marvin was a lifetime member of the Lions Club and an avid bowler, until medical issues forced him to stop.
His survivors include wife, Ann Pepple; sons: Lee (Bonnie) and Scott Pepple; grandchildren: Dezeri, Lori, Chalea, Marcus, Kaden, and Kallen. As well as great-grandchildren: Ariana, Arthur, Tara, Adelee, Carson, Kaden, Jr., Kendrix, and Acacius. He was preceded in death by his parents; and daughter, Pamela.
