Marvin Everett LaRue
May 23, 1934 – August 22, 2019
Lake Havasu City, AZ
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Marvin Everett LaRue, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at home in Lake Havasu City, AZ. He was born on May 23, 1934, in Wenatchee, WA, and was a longtime resident there. Marvin was the son of Harry Albert LaRue and Frances Elizabeth (Conley) LaRue.
He married Barbara L. (Easterbrook) LaRue Souder. Together, they raised a family of four: Debora (Keith) Klingenberg of Yelm, WA, Marvin (Jane) LaRue, Jr. of Lake Havasu City, AZ, Harry (Marsha) LaRue of Enumclaw, WA, Roderick (Nanci) LaRue of Grapeview, WA. In 1978, he married Rae (Sayers) LaRue. He had three step-children: Jane (Marvin) LaRue of Lake Havasu City, AZ, Christie Ewart of Lake Havasu City, AZ, Danny (Devon) Vallee of Medford, OR.
Marv enjoyed boating, fishing, and semi-trucks. In 1967, he worked on Alaska’s North Slope on the Trans-Atlantic Alyeska Pipeline. Marv was an owner-operator truck driver for most of his life, and drove until he retired in 1986. Everyone will miss his wild adventurous stories of growing up at the Spanish Castle in the Tarpiscan on the Columbia River.
He is survived by his wife, Rae; seven children; 14 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, Harry and Frances LaRue; sister, Leona Baker; and great-granddaughter, Victoria Hays.
A Graveside Service will be held at the Sunnyslope Cemetery, on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 11:00 a.m, with Chaplain Jamie Wilhite officiating. Arrangements by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee, WA.