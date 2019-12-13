Marvin Miller
April 24, 1950 - December 3, 2019
Wenatchee, WA
Marvin Paul Miller was born April 24, 1950, to Frank A and Mary Lou Miller in Waterville, WA. He went home to the Lord peacefully, on the afternoon of December 3, 2019, in Wenatchee WA, with his family by his side. Marvin was raised on the family farm in St. Andrews, WA, where he enjoyed working with dad and mom, siblings, uncles, aunts and cousins. It was here that he inherited a strong work ethic and a love for farming. He was a member of the St. Andrews 4H club and enjoyed showing pigs and steers at the Waterville Fair. He attended all 12 grades and graduated from, Coulee City School where he participated in football and basketball. He was proud to be a Coulee City Ram. After high school, he spent two years with the U.S. Navy in the Asian Theater. He was proud to be a veteran.
Marvin spent a few years building dams as a construction laborer, but his greatest love was farming, and throughout his lifetime worked for Miller Brothers, Petersons, Lloyd McLean, David Adams, Dingman Farms. and Wes Roberts among others.
Marvin was married to Dian Borst and enjoyed helping raise her two boys. Their marriage later ended in divorce, but they remained friends. He loved family gatherings and held a special place in his heart for his nieces and nephews.
He was a good, honest man (except for cheating a little at Scrabble), loving brother, uncle, son, and a loyal friend. Marv had a wicked sense of humor which included many jokes…not all of which were appropriate. Marvin loved board games, card parties, cooking, eating (especially Carmen’s homemade meals, and hot German Potato salad, using Steve Miller’s recipe), the Beatles, Peter, Paul, and Mary, and his all-time favorite; ‘Light my Fire’ by the Doors. He loved the first round in the first field of spring work, along with the last round in the last field of fall work, and everything in between.
The family wishes to thank Amber and the crew at McKay Healthcare for their loving care during his time there.
He was preceded in death by mom and dad; and leaves behind his siblings: Jim and Carmen Cunningham and family, Elton and Juli Miller and family, Milton Miller and daughter, Abby’s family, and many friends and relatives.
Marvin’s Memorial Service will be January 11, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., Presbyterian Church, 214 N 4th St., Coulee City, WA. Please express your thoughts and memories for the family at www.kayserchapel.com. Arrangements are under the care of Kayser’s Chapel of Memories, Moses Lake, WA