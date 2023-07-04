Mary A. Perkins

Mary Amelia Harberd was born to James and Lulah Harberd on December 19, 1928, in Coos Bay, OR. She grew up in Council, ID, and graduated from Washington State University, where she received her Education Degree in Home Economics. Her first teaching job was in Pateros, WA, where she met David Perkins, also a Washington State University grad. They were married on August 12, 1951.
Mary and David moved to Entiat, WA, where she was the Home Economics teacher. While in Entiat, their daughter, Sue, was born in 1954, and son, Jim, was born in 1957.
In 1961, Mary helped create a Jr. High Special Education Program for the Wenatchee School District at Pioneer Jr. High and was the Head Special Education teacher and later, the vice principal and principal. She became the Special Education Director for Wenatchee, until her retirement in 1989, and then, became the Special Education Director for the Eastmont School District, until she retired again in 1993.
Mary and David traveled the world, and they also enjoyed many visits to Mexico, Hawaii, and their condo at Depot Bay, OR. Besides traveling, Mary was a leader in the state and local Washington State School Retirees Association.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, David. She is survived by brother, Jim Harberd (Fumiko); daughter, Sue Kane (Kevin); son, Jim Perkins (Erika); grandchildren: Travis Kane (Dr. Sue), Emma Hopper (Nate), Kittrick Kane and Walker Kane; and great-grandchildren: Wyatt and Collin Kane, and Patrick Hopper. She also had many nieces and nephews that meant a great deal to her.
A Celebration of Life will be at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Faith Presbyterian Church, 200 S. Kentucky Ave., East Wenatchee, WA. Arrangements in the care of Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
