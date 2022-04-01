Mary Ann Lancaster
November 4, 1937 - March 22, 2022
East Wenatchee, WA
Mary Ann Lancaster, 84, passed away from lung cancer at her home in East Wenatchee while comforted by her three daughters. Mary was born in Vancouver, WA, to parents, Laura Shultz and Richard Birdsall, and was raised in Sultan, WA. She met the love of her life, Joe, when a good friend stopped to offer her a ride home. She rode on the stranger's lap in the backseat and when he got out of the car she watched in amazement as he kept getting taller and taller! It was love at first sight and the pair were married shortly after her graduation from Sultan High School in 1955.
Mary and Joe made a home in East Wenatchee, where Joe had been born and raised. There, they raised their three daughters: JoAnn, Laura, and Marie, while they enjoyed raising a variety of animals, fruits, and vegetables on their mini-farm. In these early years, she enjoyed many outdoor activities with her family: fishing, camping, and hiking. Mary guided the girls in their activities with campfire girls and 4-H. She learn to knit and crochet and sewed many clothes for herself and her girls, making them all matching Easter dresses for many years. While primarily a busy homemaker, she had a knack for numbers and worked as a bookkeeper for the Kemco Federal Credit Union in Wenatchee and as a tax preparer with H&R Block. In the summers, Mary worked at Hedges Custom Cannery on Rock Island Road where she was a “speed demon” at steaming, peeling, and canning all types of fruit and tomatoes.
Mary was always a kind and generous mother, wife, neighbor, and friend. In her later years, she found time to follow sports and was an avid fan of the Mariners, Seahawks, and the Atlanta Braves. She so enjoyed watching sports of all kinds, like baseball, football, car racing, golf, bowling, wrestling, and the Olympic events. She loved gardening in her flower beds, and she kept daily notes in a journal. She loved bunnies and amassed such an extensive bunny collection over the years that her loving great-grandchildren affectionately called her “Grandma Bunny.”
Mary is survived by three daughters: JoAnn (Jim) Shingleton of East Wenatchee, WA, Laura Ashbrook (Steve Ball) of Wenatchee, WA, and Marie (Scott) Telecky of Bellevue, WA; her siblings: Richard Toyer of Everett, WA, Janet (Zac) West of Chewelah, WA, Mike Birdsall, Steve Birdsall; eight grandchildren: Jason Peltz (Kassie Reyes) of Spokane, WA, Jay (Jasmine) Ervin of Roseburg, OR, Jessica (Nathan) Hicks of Muncie, IN, Scott Callihan (Jennifer Wood) of Bellevue, WA, Lisa (Robert) Bennett of Auburn, WA, Sam (Misty) Ashbrook of Ollala, WA, Zeke (Amanda) Telecky of Wenatchee, WA, Zach Telecky of Wenatchee, WA; and her twelve great-grandchildren: Orion (Rachel) Peltz of Tacoma, WA, Zoe Ervin and Aria Ervin, both of Eugene, OR, Kayla Hicks and Andrew Hicks, both of Muncie, IN, Cyric Peltz and Malachai Peltz, both of East Wenatchee, WA, Emma Bennett and Aden Bennett, both of Auburn, WA, Eleanor Telecky and Alice Telecky of Wenatchee, WA, and Adora (Sean) Burdulis of Seattle, WA. Mary was preceded in death by husband, Joe Lancaster; mother, Laura Shultz; father, Richard Birdsall; her step-father, Henry Bud Toyer; step-mother, Bertha Gilmore; and her siblings: Delores “Dee Dee” Smith and Fred “Freddie” Toyer.
A Celebration of Life will be held on April 9, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at Heritage Memorial Chapel in East Wenatchee, followed by a Graveside Service at Evergreen Memorial Park, 1301 St. NE, East Wenatchee, WA, with a continued time of sharing and lunch at Mary's home in East Wenatchee.