Mary Ann Young's life began November 2, 1946, in Chelan, WA. Her parents were James and Betty "Pearl" Carter. She grew up in Chelan with her brother, Allen Carter, and sisters, Betty Knutson, Janet Hanson, and Cora Carter.
Mary attended Western Pentecostal Bible College in Canada, where she met Bruce Young. After their first year in college, Bruce returned to California and they continued a long-distance relationship. Bruce and Mary were married November 9, 1968, in Chelan, WA, and they moved to California. On September 7, 1969, their first son, Mark, was born in California. They moved to Wenatchee, WA, where, on November 26, 1972, their second son, Joshua, was born. January 10, 1974, they welcomed their daughter, Katrina. Bruce and Mary enjoyed 40 years together raising their children and enjoying their numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mary was reunited with her loving husband, Bruce (2008), in Heaven on January 25, 2022. She is loved and cherished by her many family and friends and will be missed.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 26, 2022, 10:30 a.m., at Chapel of the Valley, 378 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, WA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
