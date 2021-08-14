Mary Anna Loomis
Leavenworth, WA
Mary Anna Loomis was on born June 3, 1930, in Ozark, MO. Her parents were Newt and Ruth Mapes. She grew up on a 100-acre farm and graduated high school at age 16, from the School of the Ozarks.
She married a handsome sailor named Dick Loomis, in 1947, in Chadwick, MO. Their first daughter, Veva, was born the following year. They farmed in the Chadwick area, until a drought affected their farming, and they sold their farm and headed to Wenatchee, WA, where Dick went to work at the newly opened Alcoa. Mary also got a job there working in the cafeteria.
Their daughter, Gayle, was born shortly after moving to Washington. Mom was busy as a housewife and mother, always keeping a spotless house and always wearing a pretty house dress. They bought a two-acre property with a home, and Dad had a mini farm raising chickens, hogs, and beef. Also, a few fruit trees. Mom was busy sewing matching clothes for us girls, baking bread twice a week, and tending her vegetable garden.
They spent their spare time square dancing with the Appleland Promenaders. Mom was always dressed beautifully in the square dance skirts that she made for herself. Dad always had a matching kerchief around his neck. They were a striking couple.
In 1959, their third daughter, Teri, was born. Now our family was complete. We traveled to Disneyland when Teri was just a baby. It was quite a trip for the five of us piled into a Rambler station wagon!
When Dick quit Alcoa, he became a truck driver and Mary was busy working at Albertson’s bakery. She did that for a few years and then started her final occupation. She became an apple packer. She would work eight to ten hour days at the shed, come home, and work around the home.
She was a long time member of Eastmont Baptist Church, where she especially loved her Sunday school class.
They sold their home in 1968, and bought a 20-acre orchard growing apples, cherries, and pears. Mom would work all day at the warehouse and come home and mow, change water, plant trees, or whatever was needed. She was a strong woman who never stopped. They sold that property in 1997, and bought a beautiful home in Wenatchee. We lost Dad in 2005, and Mom stayed in her home until 2019, when she moved to Leavenworth, WA. She lived at Mountain Meadows Senior Living. She loved her apartment there and the wonderful people that took care of her. We will forever be grateful to them.
She is survived by her daughters: Veva (Alan) Williams and Gayle (Scott) Thompson. She had ten grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, daughter, Teri, in 1998; and husband, Dick, in 2005. Mom’s passing leaves many wonderful memories to cherish.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., at the Evergreen Baptist Church, 5837 Evergreen Dr., Cashmere, WA. A potluck will be served after the service at Veva’s home at 12306 Bergstrasse Rd., Leavenworth, WA. Arrangements are assisted by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.