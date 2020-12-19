Mary Carlson
Malaga, WA
Mary Francis Carlson, wife, mother, grandmother, domestic engineer, and amazing fisher woman, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, to worship Him face to face, on Sunday, December 13, 2020, in Wenatchee, WA, after an extended battle with heart and lung issues, complicated by advanced stages of Alzheimer’s.
Mary was on born September 21, 1950, in Leavenworth, WA, to Virgil Jimmy and Betty Jean Pearson. She attended Quincy High School and married the love of her life, Russell Carlson, on June 12, 1968.
She was a member of Apple Valley Baptist Church and had been a member of Lincoln Park Baptist Church. She loved all of her church family dearly. She will be especially remembered for her meek and humble spirit. Her life expressed the beauty of holiness, through an extravagant love for, and an extreme submission to, God Almighty.
Mary is survived by her husband, Russell; three children: Sonya (Mark) Briley, Jessica (Will) Wiggs, and Dulcy Healey, all of Wenatchee, WA; two sisters: Donna (Arley) Sullivan of Tillamook, OR, and Bonnie (Steve) Carlson of Athena, OR; ten grandchildren: Eric Briley, James Wiggs, Michael Healey, David Healey, Janae Wiggs, Jason Briley, Katherine Healey, Peter Briley, Aedan Healey and Cara Briley; aunt, Virginia (Eddie) Clarke; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Mary will be laid to rest in the Peshastin cemetery on Monday, December 21, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. Her Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at Bethel Baptist Church, 1354 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, WA. Please rejoice with us that Mary is “whole” again.
A memorial fund has been set up in Mary’s honor at the Apple Valley Baptist Church. All funds collected will be sent to the Little Fish Ministry of missionary, Brittney Shear, that rescues abandoned South African babies and gives them a Christian home and education.
Thanks to the staff of Central Washington Hospital for lovingly caring for Mary. Thanks to Pastor Kory Mears of Apple Valley Baptist Church, Pastor John Sterk of Bethel Baptist Church, Jeff Wilson of Heritage Memorial Chapel, Evelynne Paulston of Damascus Rose Floral, and Doug Clarke of Peshastin Cemetery, for all their help and support of funeral arrangements.