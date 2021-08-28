Mary Cecelia “Corky” Nader Ajax
September 16, 1941 - August 22, 2021
Apex, NC
Mary Cecelia “Corky” Nader Ajax died peacefully on August 22, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family. Corky was born in Boone County, KY, on September 16, 1941, to James J. and Burleigh King Nader. She married Robert L. “Bob” Ajax (formerly of Wenatchee, WA) in 1963, and they moved to Cary, NC, in 1969, where they have lived since.
Corky worked as a secretary with the federal government in Cincinnati, OH, and with the Town of Cary, but most of her life was spent as a stay-at-home mom, homemaker, and wife. She was a Girl Scout leader and school volunteer, during her children’s years of involvement.
She loved music, and enjoyed ballroom dancing, playing bridge, scrabble, Words with Friends, and Sudoku puzzles. She also valued her computer time communicating with friends, maintaining a website for her high school class, and extensively researching her family genealogy.
Believing in the importance of exercise, she was consistent in attending aerobics classes for 40 years. She enjoyed tending her yard and flowers and just watching the natural beauty of the outdoors. Most of all, she dearly loved and was devoted to her family.
Corky loved life and her smile would brighten a room. She was beautiful person inside and out and her compassion, kindness, thoughtfulness, and grace were appreciated by everyone who knew her.
Corky is survived by her husband Bob; son, Scott Ajax and wife, Marti of Salter Path, NC; daughter, Kathy Scarborough and husband, Doug, of Asheville, NC; sisters: Gayle Nader of Cary, NC, and Elizabeth “Bitsy” Stevenson of Fuquay Varina, NC; grandchildren: Ben and Parker Ajax and Morgan and Trevor Scarborough; as well as niece, Cindy (and husband, Rob) McCracken; nephew, David Stevenson; and other dear relatives.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Friday, August 27, 2021, at Oakwood Cemetery in Raleigh, NC, and a Celebration of Corky’s Life will follow at 105 Greenway Overlook in Cary, NC.
A limb has fallen from the family tree. I keep hearing a voice that says,
“Grieve not for me.
Remember the best times,
the laughter, the song.
The good life I lived
while I was strong.
Continue my heritage,
I’m counting on you.
Keep smiling and surely
the sun will shine through.
My mind is at ease,
my soul is at rest.
Remembering all,
how I truly was blessed.
Continue traditions,
no matter how small.
Go on with your life,
don’t worry about falls.
I miss you all dearly,
so keep up your chin.
Until the day comes
we’re together again.”
- Author Unknown
Condolences may be sent through www.brownwynnecary
.com