Mary E. Burshek
May 13, 1923 - September 18, 2021
Leavenworth, WA
Mary Evelyn Jordan Burshek passed away September 18, 2021, at the age of 98. She was born on May 13, 1923 in Leadore, ID, to Daisy Mahaffey Jordan and Charles Parker Jordan. At the age of three, Mary's family moved to Bozeman, MT, where she and her two older brothers, Ben Jordan, and Lester Jordan, were raised. During high school years, Mary worked in a store and quickly advanced from a cashier to working in the office, where she was taught how to do accounting and bookkeeping. Her senior year of high school, she started attending a three year course at a beauty school. She then worked as a hairdresser in a beauty shop in Bozeman, MT.
In 1942, Mary met Clarence Arthur Burshek and they were married shortly thereafter, in the Jordan family home. Mary and Clarence moved to Cody, WY, and then on to Thermopolis, WY, where their oldest daughter, Evelyn Burshek, was born. In 1946, they moved to Portland, OR, so both Clarence and Mary could attend Multnomah School of the Bible. Clarence would take the day classes and Mary the evening classes. Three more children were born in Portland, OR: Joann, Carolyn, and John.
Mary worked as a bookkeeper for the Portland Christian Grade School for many years, while all her children attended school there. She then worked as a bookkeeper at Multnomah School of the Bible. In 1980, Mary started working as a bookkeeper for Pittsburgh Testing Laboratory in Portland, OR.
Mary always loved working with children. She was a Sunday School teacher at Central Bible Church for many years. She would host an after-school children's Bible club in her home. She was an accomplished seamstress and designed and made her daughter's wedding dresses with love. Mary also loved to crochet and knit afghans and sweaters, whenever she could.
After her husband, Clarence, passed away in 1987, Mary moved to Oakland, OR, for 15 years, to be closer to grandchildren and then she moved to Wenatchee, WA, for 14 years and the last four years, Mary lived in Leavenworth, WA, at Mountain Meadows Senior Living. The family would like to express gratitude to Mountain Meadows for their love, concern, and care of our mother these past few years.
Preceding her in death are husband, Clarence Burshek of Portland, OR; two brothers: Ben Jordan of Laurel, MT, and Lester Jordan of Hillsboro, OR; daughter, Evelyn Burshek Macgregor of Medford, OR; and great-granddaughter, Emma Joy Schmidt of Olympia, WA. She is survived by daughter, Joann Burshek Straw and husband, Mark, of Oakland, OR; daughter, Carolyn Burshek Schmidt and husband, Bob, of Tumwater, WA; son, John Burshek and wife, Kim, of Leavenworth, WA; son-in-law, Graham Macgregor of Medford, OR; ten grandchildren: Bennett Langsdorf and wife, Brandi, of Clinton, NY; Steve Schmidt and wife, Kelly, of Olympia, WA; Daniel Macgregor and wife, Treasure, of Altadena, CA; Mark Schmidt and wife, Shannon, of Vancouver, WA; Liz Macgregor of Larkspur, CA; Becky Glodt and husband, Chris, of Salem, OR; Mary Macgregor of Medford, OR; Christina Arcand and husband, Andrew, of New Mexico; Stephanie "Tessie" Burshek and husband, Joshua; and Sarah Burshek of Spokane, WA; 12 great-grandchildren: Kate, Isla and Ned Langsdorf, Zackary Schmidt, Rowan and Ellinor Schmidt, Samantha Glodt, Mikayla, Emily, Elora, and Audrey Macgregor, and Noah Arcand.
A family Graveside Service was held at Donelson Fir Lawn Memorial Center, on October 6, 2021, at Hillsboro, OR, Entombment held in Valley Memorial Cemetery and Mausoleum in Hillsboro, OR.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life Memorial Service at 1:30 p.m., on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at Dryden Community Church, 6801 Dryden Ave., Dryden, WA.