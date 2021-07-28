Mary Edna Sollee, 96, of East Wenatchee, WA, passed away Monday, July 26, 2021. Mary was born in Benham, KY, on March 15, 1925, to Burlin and Lucille (Lively) Smith, the oldest of seven children. Mary married Allen Leslie Sollee on November 1, 1969, in Coeur d’Alene, ID. They moved to East Wenatchee in the early 70’s and Mary worked for many years sewing jackets at Pacific Trail Sportswear in Wenatchee, WA. She also travelled the northwest with husband, Allen, and son-in-law, Eddie Cole, playing drums in their Country Western band, “The Westerners”.
Mary is remembered as being a perfectionist as well as a percussionist, and was always a hard worker. She will be greatly missed.
Mary was preceded in death by five of her six siblings; husband, Allen, in 2007; and children: John Hobert Rutherford and Jimmy Yvonne Cole. She is survived by daughter, Mary Lucille Letts; sister, Joann Burnett (Pat); brother-in-law, Allan Leavett; ten grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren.
A Funeral Service will be held this Thursday, July 29, 2021, 2:00 p.m., at Chapel of the Valley, 378 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, WA, and private entombment at Evergreen Memorial Park, East Wenatchee, WA.
