Mary Elisabeth Pickens
Yakima, WA
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Mary Elisabeth Pickens passed away on June 28, 2020. Mary was on born May 15, 1946, in Le Mars, IA, to Fred and Marjorie Riter (Eder). Her childhood was spent on the family farm, where she had fond memories of helping her dad with the daily chores and raising hogs.
In 1970, she embarked on a new chapter and moved to Yakima, WA, where she met James Ray Pickens. They married on March 25, 1972, and resided in the Yakima area, where they raised their two children. As a family, they enjoyed camping and yearly trips to Cannon Beach, OR. After James's death in 1999, she moved to Wenatchee, WA, to be close to her two children, and moved back to Yakima, in 2013. Her passions were shopping and antiques and one of her greatest joys was owning her own gift shop, Pick-A-Dilly Corner.
Mary will always be remembered for her strong faith in God and her unconditional love for her two children.
Her survivors include her daughter, Stephanie (Dave) Bryson of Venice, FL; and son, Jeffrey Pickens of Yakima, WA. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Pickens; and parents, Fred and Marjorie Riter.
A private service is being held by the family in Yakima, WA. Arrangements are in care of Keith & Keith Funeral Home, Yakima, WA.
"Always pray to have eyes that see the best in people, a heart that forgives the worst, a mind that forgets the bad, and a soul that never loses faith in God."