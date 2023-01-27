Mary Elizabeth Hope
August 5, 1941 – December 22, 2022
Wenatchee, WA
Mary Elizabeth Hope, passed away peacefully on December 22, 2022. She was born August 5, 1941, in Wenatchee, WA, to LeRoy Harris, and Mary "Ione" Cantrell Harris. She was the oldest of their eight living children, and a lifelong resident of the Wenatchee Valley.
On September 7, 1963, she married Thomas Hope, in East Wenatchee WA. They were together 52 years, prior to his passing in 2016. The Hope's had resided at their current home for the last 50 years. Mary was a resourceful and creative person in so many ways. As a young mother, she made many of the clothes for her four children. Early on, in the 1970's, the family had a large vegetable garden, which they eventually transitioned into a small farm, including cows, pigs, chickens, rabbits and geese, all to help feed their family of six. Mary also enjoyed and loved the many dogs the family had over the years that included Labradors, Great Danes, and Dachshunds.
Mary was a wonderful cook. She could make nearly any food from scratch and was great at canning what came out of the garden, including making her own jams and jellies. She and her husband, Tom, were both skilled at woodworking. She enjoyed making hanging planters, and along with Tom, made decorative water wells for plants and flowers that they both gifted and sold. Together, they made bassinets for each of their children to use for their future grandchildren.
In the 1970's, Mary supported her husband Tom's racing career at the Wenatchee Valley Speedway, even joining the racing team of their car #11 as a "Powderpuff" driver racing against the other gals. And in 1972, Mary served as the Vice President of the Wenatchee Valley Racing Association Powederpuffers organization.
Mary began her working career in the mid 1950's as a teenager at the Liberty Theatre. She spent many years in the grocery industry, concluding that time at the Prairie Market on North Wenatchee Ave. Mary then began working at Rite Aid, (while formerly PayLess) in 1987. In 2005, at the age of 64, she obtained her Pharmacy Assistant license, and in 2008, her Pharmacy Technician license. Serving her pharmacy customers until she retired in 2020. True to her hard work ethic, retirement could not hold her back, and shortly thereafter she began working part-time for Safeway on the corner of 5th and Miller until her passing at the age of 81.
Mary's passing was just a few days before Christmas which was her favorite holiday to gather in her home with her large extended family, a tradition she carried on after the passing of her parents in 1980, and 1981. This will be a lasting memory for so many of the relatives who attended her Christmas Eve gatherings.
Mary will be greatly missed by her immediate and extended family, her friends, coworkers and many customers.
Mary is survived by her brothers: Rob (Peggy), and Tom (Vonna); as well as sister, Joyce (Bob); and sisters-in-law: Carolyn, Cindy and Wendy; her four children: Tamara White, Tana (Jeff) VanZant, Trina (Jeff) James, Troy (Julie) Hope; nine grandchildren: Cody, Jayde, Makenzie, Ian, Korey, Jese, Kyler, Jacob and Dallas Mary Jean; also, nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by Her husband Tom; her parents, Roy and Ione; sister, Roberta; brothers: James, Richard, Jack, Dan, and Dennis; brother-in-law, Donnie; sister-in-law, Lori; son-in-law, Bobby; as well as her grandson, Christopher.
At Mary's request there will be no memorial service.