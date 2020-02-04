Mary Elizabeth Perry Scott
February 4, 1943 - January 6, 2020
Cashmere, WA
Mary Elizabeth Perry Scott was born in Seattle, WA, to John K. and Mable R. Cooksey Perry, the first of seven children. Her early years were spent in Tonasket, WA, before moving to Cashmere, WA, in the eighth grade. She graduated from CHS in 1961, and was a caregiver for elderly and disabled for many years. She spent her life caring for others, starting with her six siblings, then, her children: Leta, Don, Luci, and Marie. She married James F. Scott in 1982, adding Duane, Darcy, and Debbie to the family. Shortly after their marriage, they became foster parents to numerous teenage girls, whom they loved as their own, becoming guardians of Carol and adding to this giant family of his, mine, and ours. They shared these words that truly describe Mary: “The world lost an amazing woman today, my wonderful foster mom, Mary Scott. I don’t know where I would be in this life if it hadn’t have had her…..such a giving, selfless lady - that was her. I can’t tell you how many of us girls went through her foster home and came out as a much better person. I’ve got so many happy memories from being surrounded by her love, she never gave up on any of us….” “She played a huge role in my life as a teenager. I could honestly say that she saved my life”. She was active in the Foster Parents’ Association in Wenatchee, WA, for many years, and had a fantastic relationship with caseworkers, particularly Steve Warman, who shared the commitment of supporting teen girls who needed a good, safe home where they could thrive. She enjoyed reading, gardening, mushroom picking adventures, cribbage and pinochle, which she taught her children at a young age. She loved crabbing, clamming, and oyster picking at Birch Bay, WA, which was an annual family tradition including kids, foster kids, grandkids – the more the merrier! Feasts of fresh seafood were the reward for a hard day’s work! The Olalla Canyon home she grew up in was her favorite place of all, with the gardens, orchard and swimming pond in the summer, and sledding trail and bonfires in the winter, full of laughter, good food, and family to this day.
In her later years, when Mary’s caregiving role was reversed, she was blessed to have Kimberly, Carly, Brittney, and Lisa to assist her. They were friendships she treasured and our family is very thankful for you all. Special thanks to Dr. Toby Long for his many years of caring for mom.
She is survived by her loving husband, Jim; and their faithful companion, Bella; her father, John K. Perry; her children: Leta Smith, Donald W. Eldredge, Jr., Luci Diaz, and Marie Keller; step-children: Duane Scott, Darcy Dye, and Debbie Hernandez; and special daughter through guardianship, Carol Nixon; some very special and long term foster girls: Debby, Adrienne, Gaylene, Kristina, Elaine, Michelle, Sherri, Sunny, and Brandy; grandchildren: Jennifer, Christina, Jestin, Cecilie, Alisia, Shane, Serena, Bobby, Jordan, Cherisa, Matthew, Cody, Casey, TJ, and Stephen; great-grandchildren: Austin, Aaron, Dylan, Brandon, LayLa, Ava, Samirah, Christopher, Ciara, Ezra, Landon, Colton, Brody, Parker, Ryder, Harper, Leilani, Abigail, Mia, Ben, and Christian; brothers: Monte (Gwen), Bill (Louise), Jim (Joanne) and John (Cathy); and sister, Edith (Tom) Wolder; as well as nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mary was preceded in death by her grandparents; mother; brother, Robert K. Perry; and nephew, Tanner Perry.
A Celebration of Life will be held “up the Canyon” at reunion time in June. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend and will forever be in our hearts.