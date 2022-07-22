Mary Elizabeth Snell
June 14, 1946 – July 12, 2022
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Mary Elizabeth Snell
June 14, 1946 – July 12, 2022
Mansfield, WA
Mary Elizabeth Snell, age 76, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee, WA. She was born June 14, 1946, in Seattle, WA, to William Paul McShane and Myra Catherine McLucas. She was a graduate of Issaquah High School, Eastern Washington University, and Heritage University, with a Master's Degree in Education. On August 2, 1970, she married Thomas L. Snell in Mansfield, WA. She helped support the Snell Farm and raise three boys.
Mary truly lived life to the fullest; teaching many different subjects, coaching sports, volunteering as an EMT and as an EMT instructor. She also enjoyed cooking, sewing, quilting, crocheting, knitting and crafting, in and out of school. Mary taught many students in her 44 year teaching career. She loved helping others complete their projects and accomplish their goals. Mary was extremely proud to be a Mansfield Kernel.
Mary is survived by her husband, Tom Snell; and three sons: Joe, Bobby, and Michael. She is also survived by her brother, Bill McShane; step-mother, Joyce Harshbarger; grandchildren: Scarlett, Barrett, Nicholas, and Izabella; nephew, Paul; nieces: Michelle, Cathie, and JoAnn.
There will be a Celebration of Life service July 30, 2022, in Mansfield. Please go to this link to view the announcement and RSVP, https://www.eventcreate.com/e/mary-e-snell-celebration-o. In lieu of gifts, we kindly ask that you make a donation to Douglas County Fire District #5, 138 Main St., Mansfield, WA, 98830, or the Mansfield Museum, 121 Main St., Mansfield, WA, 98830 . Thank you.
Arrangements in care of Jones & Jones -Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA, www.jonesjonesbetts.com.
Contact the in Memoriam department
memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com
(509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.