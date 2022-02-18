Mary Elizabeth Stamps, 78, wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother, died peacefully on February 9, 2022, in Wenatchee, WA. Mary was born in Cody, WY, on January 21, 1944, to her parents, Michael and Louise Thull. She graduated high school in 1962. Shortly after her graduation, she moved to Chelan, WA, to live with some of her family. Then, Mary met her husband, Lewis “Joe” Stamps, and they married on April 18, 1964, in Coeur d'Alene, ID. They were married for 57 years and had two children.
Mary worked for 35 years at Blue Chelan/Chelan Fruit doing various jobs. In her last few years of employment, she worked as a pre-size controller. When she retired in 2005, she and Joe moved to East Wenatchee, WA, to be closer to granddaughter. Mary had many hobbies she enjoyed. She was an amazing crocheter and would make afghans for her family and friends. She enjoyed reading, working on puzzles, and had a love for collecting chicken décor. Mary was a smart, kind person with a beautiful smile. She always had a great sense of humor and was always an open-minded person. She was also a wonderful cook and had many recipes she enjoyed creating.
Mary is survived by husband, Lewis “Joe” Stamps; children: Rusty Stamps and his wife, Dana of Winthrop, WA, and, Londa Sprauer of East Wenatchee, WA; five grandchildren: Elizabeth, Krissy, Jordon, Anthony, Sean; six great-grandchildren; three sisters: Flora, Patti, and Vicki; and brothers: John, Jim, and Rob. She was preceded in death by her parents, Michael Thull and Louise Simpson; and her sister, Cheryl Allen.
You are invited to view her online tribute at www.heritagememorialchapel.com and leave a memory for the family. There will be no services at her family's request. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere, WA.
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Stamps as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.