MARY ELLEN KELLOGG AYRES

Mary Ellen is finally coming home to Wenatchee, WA, to stay after a peaceful death at Horizon House in Seattle, WA, on February 14, 2022. Born in 1924, in Spokane, WA, she was raised in Wenatchee along with her sister, Harriet Kane (d. 2005), by her widowed aunt, Marion (Kellogg) Ayres. The Kellogg family has deep pioneer roots in North Central Washington, seeded by Mary Ellen's grandfather, Lucien Kellogg. Mr. Kellogg came from Ohio in about 1876, to Colfax, WA, and soon founded the Northwest Tribune in Cheney, WA, then known as Depot Springs. A group of citizens recognized the importance of a schoolhouse and delegated Mr. Kellogg to solicit Benjamin Cheney of Boston, MA, to donate $10,000 for what became the Cheney Academy and grew into Eastern Washington University.
He subsequently founded/worked on papers in Waterville, Wenatchee and Chelan Falls, WA, and became Douglas County Auditor and settled in Sunnyslope, WA, as an orchardist. Moving from place to place to place was more common in those days.
Mary Ellen was baptized at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, sang in the Children's Choir, and briefly taught Sunday School. She left Wenatchee to attend the University of Washington and went on to graduate from Stanford University (BA 1946). She returned to Wenatchee and was a local and overseas reporter for the Wenatchee World before moving to the other Washington on the staff of the Washington Post, then Kiplinger's, as writer and editor.
In 1962, in an effort to stabilize her income and future retirement, Mary Ellen went to work for the federal government, serving in the Bureau of Labor Statistics. She then relished her seven years as an information specialist in the Interior Departments Bureau of Indian Affairs, before returning to the Bureau of Labor Statistics until her retirement in 2010, at age 86!
In the midst of work and world travel, which she thoroughly enjoyed, Mary Ellen would periodically come home to Wenatchee, WA, to gather the next generations of family, several of whom continue to reside in Cashmere and the Seattle, WA, areas. Mary Ellen leaves behind no offspring, but is well loved by a grandniece, many cousins, and their extended family. During the last four years of her life, Mary Ellen was well cared for by her dedicated caregivers and her kitties, Miss Boo and Peanut.
The family has had a private internment in Evergreen Memorial Park in East Wenatchee, WA.
