Mary Ellen Nelson of Ephrata, WA, passed away Tuesday, August 3, 2021, following an 11-year battle with cancer. Mary is now with her Heavenly Father. She was born May 4, 1946 in Toppenish, WA, to Theodore Kemper and Vera Hargraves, one of six children. She is survived by three of her siblings: Lora Jane, Jim, and JoAnn. Mary was preceded in death by Teddy and David.
She met Waldo "Kay" Nelson at a church dance in Moses Lake, WA, and they were married later, on November 9, 1967. Kay and Mary moved to Ephrata in 1970, eventually buying their current home in 1973, where they raised their three children: Elizabeth, Norman, and Nancy. Mary's direct descendants now live in Ephrata, Moses Lake, Lancaster, PA, Buford, GA, and Dallas, TX.
She was very close with her eldest grandchildren, Tshina Alamos and Scott Hornsby, as they spent their early years growing up just half a block down the street from her. Mary is also survived by nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, with two more on the way.
A lifelong and dedicated member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Mary was known for her church service, including her crocheting talent. She crocheted blankets for each child, grandchild, and great-grandchild, as well as making and donating dozens more of her blankets to many local organizations.
As was typical of Mary, the oncology department charged with her care (Dr. Tucker and his team at Confluence Health), were very fond of Mary and she of them. We are grateful for their exceptional love and care for her. She will be greatly missed by many.
Services will be held at 9:30 a.m., on Monday, August 9, 2021, at the Church of Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1301 East Division, Ephrata, WA. Please express your thoughts and memories for the family at www.nicolesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the care of Nicoles Funeral Home in Ephrata, WA.
