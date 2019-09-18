Mary Ellen Rix Moog
Oregon City, OR
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Mary was born in Brock, NE, to Lula (Bertha) and James Mortimore on December 8, 1924. She passed on September 9, 2019, at her home in Oregon City, OR, with her children present. Mary was the seventh of nine children. Her family moved to the Wenatchee Valley area of Washington in 1937. She attended and graduated from Wenatchee High School in 1942. On November 12, 1942, she married Joseph Rix and they soon moved to San Francisco, CA. They returned to Malaga, WA, in 1947. Following an extended illness, her husband, Joseph, passed in 1982. She later married Harry Moog on December 9, 1983. Harry passed in 1990.
Mary was a 4-H leader for many years, allowing her to share her talents of cooking and sewing. She volunteered at St. Joseph's School, where she could share more of her talents with children. She was a den mother for her son's cub scout troop.
Mary was a member of the International Order of Foresters and the Eagles REAC. She enjoyed traveling, crocheting, embroidering, and playing pinochle. She had a deep interest in American history and took many tours to historic sites throughout the U.S. She was able to visit every state except Alaska. She also traveled to Mexico and Costa Rica.
Mary is survived by four of her five children: Betty Griffith, Ellen Jensen, Donna Shalkowsky, and Robert Rix. Her second child, Edward, passed away at four months of age. She had 12 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one older sister, Dorothy; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by both husbands; her parents; and seven siblings.
Mary had a good sense of humor and had a joke for just about any occasion.
A Graveside Service will be held at Wenatchee City Cemetery, 1804 N. Western Ave., on Friday, September, 20, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., followed by a potluck reception at the Eagles Hall, 1208 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA. Arrangements by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee, WA.