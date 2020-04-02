Mary Jane Beckley
Wenatchee, WA
(formerly of Cashmere, WA)
On the morning of Sunday, March 22, 2020, Mary Jane Beckley of Wenatchee, WA, (formerly Cashmere, WA), died at the age of 97. Mary was born on January 20, 1923, to Geourley and Beatrice Riggleman, where they farmed in Deloit, IA, and later Ida Grove, IA. The family moved to Gordon, NE, in 1927, where Mary, her sisters and her brothers, travelled by horse and wagon to attend a one room country school. She graduated from Gordon High School in 1940. Mary was married to Colonel “Punk” Beckley in 1941. When Punk returned from Europe after serving in the Army during WWII, they moved to Cashmere, WA, along with most of Mary’s large family. They lived in Cashmere for 50 years, where they raised their four children: Larry, Randy, Paul, and Sherrie. Mary worked in numerous businesses in Cashmere, including packing apples and pears for many years. While packing fruit during the day, Mary attended real estate classes at Wenatchee Valley College at night. She earned her real estate license and for the next 20 years was a very successful real estate agent at ERA Realty in Wenatchee. Mary was a member of Cashmere Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday school. She also was a long-time member and president of the Children’s Orthopedic Hospital Guild of Cashmere. Mary and Punk grew a huge garden every year. They canned fruit and vegetables, and raised chickens. They not only supplied themselves, but friends and relatives as well. Mary dearly loved and was very proud of her children, five grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed spending time with her Mom and Dad, brothers and sisters. They were a close family, visiting back and forth frequently. For many years, Mary hosted holidays for the whole extended family; the dinners included up to 40 family members. After dinner, the tables were cleared away and they would all dance and laugh for hours. Throughout her life, Mary stayed in contact with all of her sisters and brothers, Punk’s sisters and brothers, and many, many friends; some dating back to childhood.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents: Beatrice and Geourley; brothers: Dwight Riggleman, Paron Riggleman, and Ray Riggleman; sisters: Hazel Beck, Clara Whitinger, Nettie Beckley, and Fannie Hann; son, Larry Beckley; and son-in-law, Dan Kill. She is survived by sister, Bonnie Owens of Cashmere, WA; and children: Randy (Terri) Beckley of Sunnyslope, WA, Paul (Mari) Beckley of Cashmere, WA, and Sherrie Beckley Kill of Peshastin, WA. Also surviving Mary are her grandchildren: Bryan Beckley of San Diego, CA, Jeremy Beckley of Fall City, WA, Jessica (Beckley) Crankshaw of Austin, TX, Patti (Beckley) Lighthall of Wenatchee, WA, and Panu Beckley, USN of Oak Harbor, WA. Mary had many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends that she loved and stayed in contact with until the very end. She was a caring and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She will be missed by many. Memorial contributions may be made to the Children’s Hospital of Seattle, WA.
https://www.seattlechildrens.org/giving/donate/honor-loved-one/
There will be a small family celebration of Mary’s life at a later date.