Mary Jane Morse
Moses Lake, WA
Mary Jane Morse died on October 14, 2019, at Summerwood Care Center in Moses Lake, WA. Affectionately known to her family and friends as Teddy, she was born on January 16, 1923, in St. Marie’s, ID, to Peter and Zura Mungovan.
She was raised in Spokane, WA, and graduated from Marycliff High School. She married Robert E. Morse on October 10, 1944, and moved to Winthrop, WA, to live and work on a sheep and cattle ranch. After moving to Spokane, Bob worked for Acme Concrete Co. Teddy eventually completed her college degree in English at Whitworth College in 1964, and master’s degree in Education in 1969.
She taught English at West Valley High School in Millwood, WA, until her retirement. Teddy got her nickname because she was a true tomboy in her younger years. She loved Shakespeare, great literature, scriptural studies, and travel. Her intelligence, determination, and lively animated ways will live in family memories forever.
Teddy was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Robert; sons: Peter and Michael; her mother and father; brother, Peter Mungovan; and sister, Irene Elmgren. She is survived by her daughters: Mary Shannon of Moses Lake, WA, and Rose Short of Everett, WA; son, Robert David Morse of Spokane, WA; ten grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
A Rosary will be recited at 1:30 p.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at 2:00 p.m., on Friday, October 18, 2019, at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, 200 N. Dale Rd., Moses Lake, WA. Entombment will be on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., at Holy Cross Cemetery in Spokane, WA. Arrangements are by Kayser’s Funeral Home, Moses Lake, WA, and online condolences may be sent to www.kayserchapel.com.