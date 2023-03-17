Mary Jane Scott
Mary Jane Scott, 78, passed away on March 8, 2023, after an extended illness. She was a doting wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, who will be dearly missed. Mary Jane Hayes was born on November 1, 1944, in French Camp, CA, to Elmer Austin Hayes and Anna Dee Hayes-Bennett. She was the third of seven children and graduated from Tracy High School in 1963.
On January 4, 1964, Mary Jane married Charles Ray Scott and they made their home in Tracy, CA. Mary Jane enjoyed staying home and raising their babies, Tim and Kim. Ray surrendered to the ministry shortly after his discharge from the Navy, which led the family to many different homes and numerous church families throughout California.
On October 31, 1976, the family moved to East Wenatchee, WA. Ray was called to pastor the Eastside Landmark Missionary Baptist Church there, and his family faithfully relocated. Mary Jane taught Sunday School, sang specials in church, and worked hard to keep her family fed, and clothed, with the meager earnings of a small church. God graciously provided. She loved gardening and enjoyed tending her vegetable garden. She took pride in her harvest and feeding her family, farm to table.
Mary Jane was an accomplished seamstress and would sew all of Ray's suits, as well as clothes for her whole family. She sewed patches and hemmed pants for many deputies at the Douglas County Sheriff's Department, who she proudly supported. Through the years, Mary Jane worked in a few small jobs, but always preferred staying home and taking care of her family.
She is survived by her husband, Ray; son, Tim (Tami) Scott; daughter, Kim Cackler; granddaughter Karie (Jess) Ryan, grandsons: Cody Scott, and J.J. Cackler, great-granddaughters: Mollee and Corrinne Scott; sisters: Patsy Faile, Sharon Sutton, and Lucille Sanchez. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Melinda Trammel; and brothers Jerry Hayes, and R.E. Hayes.
A Memorial Service will be held at Bethel Baptist Church, 1354 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, WA, 98802, on March 25, 2023, at 2:00 p.m.
