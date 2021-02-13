Mary Jane Wilson
Omak, WA
Mary Jane Wilson fell asleep in death on January 26, 2021, at Central Washington Hospital, in Wenatchee, WA. She was born in Chickasaw, OK, to Lee and Stella Vaughan, on September 21, 1928. Mary Jane graduated from Omak High School, in 1947. She married Ernest "Hoot" Wilson, on December 2, 1947. He died in November of 1995, one month before their 48th anniversary.
She was a self-taught artist, and enjoyed using her talents working at Ladd’s Studio, restoring and colorizing black and white photos for many years. She was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses, on October 9, 1952. She loved sharing with others the Bible’s promise that under God’s Kingdom, our loved ones would be resurrected back to life here on earth, where “death will be no more, neither will mourning, nor outcry, nor pain, be anymore. The former things have passed away.” Revelation 21:3-4.
She is survived by her children: Stella (Ed) Chenevert, Cheri Thompson, and Ernie Wilson; grandchildren: Guy McManus, Brent (Nikki) Reed, Tyler Thompson, and Cody Wilson; great-grandchildren: Beau McManus, Natalee, McKenna, Lochlyn Reed, and Vivienne Thompson.
A Memorial is planned via Zoom, on February 27, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. If you would like to attend, send your request to: lalaomak@hotmail.com. Log-in information will be sent.