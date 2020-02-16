Mary Jo Branam
Wenatchee, WA
Mary Jo Branam, 86, a long-time Wenatchee resident, went to be with the Lord on February 11, 2020, at Colonial Vista in Wenatchee, due to complications of Alzheimer’s. She was born on June 5, 1933, to George W. Byrd and Minnie (Boyd) Byrd in Fayetteville, AR. She attended public schools in Fayetteville and Manson, WA.
She married Gene Moore in 1957, in Springdale, AR. They had two sons, Ricky Gene and Larry Dean. They also had one daughter, Lynda Ann. The family moved to Wenatchee in 1967, for better employment opportunities and to be closer to her family. She was a stay-at-home Mom and for many years, she babysat out of the family house. She was divorced in 1983.
She married George E. Branam in 1984. Over the years, she worked at several fruit warehouses in the valley, such as Stemilt, Cascadian, and Skookum, until her retirement in 1995. She was a member of Wenatchee FOE #204. She was a great dancer! She also volunteered and helped with many charities over the years.
She is survived by her husband, George E. Branam of Wenatchee, WA; sisters, Wilma Jean Baker of Farmington, AR, and Emma Lou Duty of Fayetteville, AR; brother Harold Byrd of Quincy, WA; sons: Larry Moore (DonnaLee) of Cashmere, WA, and Ricky Moore of Phoenix, AZ; daughter, Lynda Sterner of Quincy, WA; step-son George D. Branam (Sherrie) of Curlew, WA; 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Also, long-time special friend, Billie Tubbs of Wenatchee. WA. She was preceded in death by her father, George W. Byrd; mother, Minnie Byrd; her sisters: Ina Byrd, Grace Carlton, Myrtle Rushing, and Vidas Baker, all of Arkansas.
Service of Celebration will be at Wenatchee First Assembly of God, 1520 McKittrick St., Wenatchee, WA, on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Concluding services and interment will follow at Wenatchee City Cemetery, 1804 N Western Ave., Wenatchee, WA. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL, 60601. Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee, WA.